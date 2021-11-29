Zee Telugu Singing Superstar Audition, How to Apply

The search for a singing superstar is back! Zee Telugu's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is geared up to bring a brand new season of the home-grown property, which garnered an overwhelming response from music enthusiasts and the audience in its previous seasons.

The show earned its loyal fans right from the first season, and now, this year channel announces the Digital Auditions for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – The Singing Superstar.

Participants between the ages of 16 and 35 can send the audition video with their name, age, and location to ztsaregamapa14@gmail.com or send the audition video with details to WhatsApp number – 9959322234 from the safety and comfort of their homes.

Aspirants will soon be able to audition through ZEE5 as well.

So, if you aspire to become the next singing superstar, then this is the first step towards realising that dream!