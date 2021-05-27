Zee Telugu Presents Vaidehi Parinayam, a Unique Love Story

After successfully launching Krishna Tulasi and Oohalu Gusagusalade, Zee Telugu is ready with yet another entertainer. Titled Vaidehi Parinayam, this fiction is the latest addition to the channel’s creative content.

A love story, unlike any other, Vaidehi Parinayam is a family romantic drama that tells the impossible tale of two strangers brought together by a mysterious accident that shakes the very roots of their foundation. They say once bitten, twice shy – for Ram who lost trust in the institution of the marriage due to his brother’s failed relationship, will he learn to fall in love and embrace the chance given by life with Vaidehi? With the perfect amalgamation of romance, drama, and mystery – this riveting plot features Pawan Ravindra and Yukta Maland as leads in the show. The show will premiere on May 31st at 3:00 PM.

Commenting on the launch, Anuradha Gudur – Telugu Cluster Head said, “At Zee Telugu, we truly believe that stories have the power to bring comfort, we at Zee Telugu are constantly working towards bringing the best of entertainment for our viewers while ensuring the safety of our cast, crew and our audience. We are happy to launch another fiction show Vaidehi Parinayam, a breath of fresh air that differentiates it from the common denominator of storytelling for the afternoon slot!”

Be a part of Ram and Vaidehi’s journey starting May 31st, 2021 every Monday – Saturday at 3:00 pm only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.