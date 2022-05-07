Zee Telugu Marks Mother’s Day With A Heartwarming Concept Film

Hyderabad: Zee Telugu, one of the leading Entertainment channels in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, has showcased several intriguing and inspirational stories since its inception. The channel has always kept its audience at the forefront and provided them with content that would not only entertain them but also inspire them. On Mother’s Day, Zee Telugu has come up with yet another heartwarming and hard-hitting story - #ToughLoveIsAlsoLove – that showcases everyone the other side of a mother’s true love!

Also Read: Kangana's Nepotism Dig to Salman Khan's Virginity: Controversial Topics Discussed on Koffee With Karan

Mothers have always been seen and portrayed as the epitome of kindness, love, care, and everything beautiful. However, we all know how she can also show her love the hard way to teach us an important lesson and that's nothing but unadulterated love! This Mother’s Day, Zee Telugu is celebrating this other side of a mother's true love by presenting a wonderfully crafted concept film. Starring Praneeta Patnaik and Arun Dev, the film highlights how a mother is upset with her child and displays her disappointment towards him through her actions.

All this because her son had stolen some money from her wallet. The hard-hitting video beautifully presents how through some tough love, the mother makes her son realise what he did was wrong, and he should never do that again! The concept film ends on a heartening note with the son finding a small note from her mother and finding out why she was giving him some tough love.

Watch this delightful concept film by Zee Telugu right here.

Also, stay tuned to Zee Telugu as the channel continues to present such heartwarming and inspirational tales every day