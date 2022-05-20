Zee Telugu marking its 17th anniversary with Zee Mahotsavam

Zee Telugu, one of the most sought-after TV channels in the Telugu TV industry,has always aimed at providing its viewers with inspirational and clutter-breaking content. The channel that started in 2005, shot to instantlimelight with itsunique approach that stirred clear of being restricted to just the usual TV dramas. Over the years, Zee Telugu has received a lot of love and respect, and it has now achieved yet another milestone as it completes17glorious yearsin the industry.

As a part of this mega 17th anniversary celebration, the channel is all set to treat its audience to a fun-filled yet emotional evening -Zee Mahotsavam, which will air on 22nd May, 6 pm onwards, only on Zee Telugu.

The special episode has been curated to enthral Zee Telugu viewers,who have showered the channel with their love and appreciation for the past 17 years and show the channel’s gratitude towards them. The epic celebration will be hosted by the vivacious Sreemukhi, who is sure to keep the audience entertained and engaged.

Filled with hilarious banters, mesmerising dance and musical performances as well as some interesting surprises, Zee Mahotsavam will also be graced by the entire team of F3 heroes - Daggubati Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Mehreen, Sonal, Sunil, Director Anil Ravipudialong with the Zee Telugu Kutumbam.If you are excited to see these stars, wait till you witness your favourite star, Venkatesh in an unmissable avatar.

The audience will also be treated to some never-seen-before performances. In fact, aspecial tribute to Siva Parvathiwill take the audience on an emotional journey, while the enthralling performances of the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – The Singing Superstar contestants and reel jodiswillkeep them glued to the screen. Apart from these enchanting performances, a few fun games and a roast make the show a must-watch!

With an extravagant show like Zee Mahotsavam planned for its 17th anniversary celebrations, Zee Telugu once again proves why it has been a favourite amongst the audience since its launch. Over the last 17 years, the channelhas provided its viewers with a diversespectrum of shows which have been thoroughly appreciated by one and all. As yourone-stop destination for all your entertainment needs enters another year, it is poised to make even bigger strides in Telugu TV Industry.

Anuradha Gudur, Chief Content Officer - Telugu, also mentions, “Zee Telugu was launched with an aim of providing differentiated and entertaining content to the masses across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Over the years, we’ve stayed relevant amongst the Telugu-speaking audience by providing them with varied content offerings to suit their palate. This has helped us garner a lot of love and support from them, and in turn enabled us to be one of most sought-after channels in the general entertainment space. We wanted to thank our audience for their constant support and hence, as a part of our 17th anniversary celebrations, we are all set to present an extravagant edition of ZeeMahotsavam that it is packed with unlimited laughter, entertainment and much more.”