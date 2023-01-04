Hyderabad: After entertaining audiences across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in 2022, Zee Telugu is all set to kickstart 2023 with a bang as it presents a fresh new fiction show as well as the world television premiere of a hit movie. After showcasing back-to-back blockbuster films week after week, the channel is all set to air the mega hit - Bimbisara - on 8th January 2023 at 6 pm, and enthral viewers like never before during the first weekend of the year. What’s more is that the channel, in a bid to continue entertaining the audience in the New Year, is also set to present a refreshing yet dramatic fiction show, Chiranjeevi Lakshmi Sowbhagyavathi. Starring Mahi Gouthami & Raghavendra, the show will premiere on 9th January 2023, and will air every Monday to Saturday at 2:30 pm, only on Zee Telugu.

The channel will kickstart its Entertainment Bonanza of 2023 with the World Television Premiere of Bimbisara, which follows the story of a ruthless King from the ancient Trigartala kingdom. The evil warrior has only one mission and that is to conquer kingdoms without any mercy! He is pretty successful in his quest too, however, a curse changes his life completely. He is sent to the present-day world that is filled with problems. How he tries to wash away his sins in this new environment as well as tries to find out how to get rid of his curse in this thrilling movie will surely keep everyone glued to their TV screens. Starring Kalyan Ram and Catherine Tresa, the fantasy film with an interesting story mixed with the concept of time travel will surely give the audience a new experience on 8th January, only on Zee Telugu.

After witnessing this wonderful movie, viewers are in for a mega treat as Zee Telugu launches - Chiranjeevi Lakshmi Sowbhagyavathi – which follows the life of Bhagyalakshmi, a young woman raised with a strong moral compass. A selfless girl of limited means, she always puts others’ needs before hers. She lives for others’ happiness every single day despite the curveballs life has thrown at her, inspiring everyone to pray for destiny to treat her kindly. On the other hand, Mithra Nandan is the heir of the Mitra Group of Constructions, who works hard, but enjoys having a good life too! He is convinced that he holds the power to his destiny, but being a loyal son, he can never say no to his mother’s wishes. However, when the most unusual circumstances see Bhagyalakshmi and Mithra crossing paths and getting married, their lives will change forever!

The audience will see Bhagyalakshmi’s dream of having a perfect life as well as marriage and being able to help her sisters come true. While Bhagyalakshmi starts accepting that she has got her happily ever after and begins falling for Mithra, will he fall in love with her? Or will Bhagyalakshmi uncover the reality of her marriage and the astrological prediction regarding Mithra's life? With a lot of high-octane drama and with Bhagyalakshmi going against all odds to keep her marriage and family intact, viewers will surely be hooked to the show. With the launch of Chiranjeevi Lakshmi Sowbhagyavathi, the telecast of popular show - Mithai Kottu Chittemma - will also see a shift to 3.00PM, every Monday to Saturday, on Zee Telugu.

With several twists and turns in the tale, Chiranjeevi Lakshmi Soubhgyavathi will surely prove to be an entertaining watch for its viewers and will truly keep the audience at the edge of their seats every single day.

Start 2023 on an entertaining note by watching the World Television Premiere of Bimbisara on 8th January at 6pm, as well as the enthralling new fiction show - Chiranjeevi Lakshmi Sowbhagyavathi - every Monday to Saturday at 2.30 pm from 9th January, only on Zee Telugu