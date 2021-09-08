Zee Telugu celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with a special entertainment show ‘Swamy Vari Sambaralu Thaggede Le’

As people across the country prepare for Ganesh Chaturthi, Zee Telugu is all set to welcome Lord Ganesh through a special entertainment show, ‘Swamy Vari Sambaralu Thaggede Le’ on 12th September at 6:00 pm. Celebrating the spirit of festivity, ardent viewers of the channel will witness celebrity guests, myriad television artists welcome and worship beloved Vinayaka.

The special show will be hosted by the beautiful actress Sreemukhi along with actor Akul Balaji. The event will also be graced by the lyricist Chandra Bose along with his beloved wife and choreographer Suchitra who will be sharing their love story and dance on some romantic tunes. Anand Devarakonda and his team from Pushpaka Vimanam grooved on the tunes of Theenmar. Besides, the young and vivacious Avika Gor will be singing Uyyalaina Jampalaina song to mesmerize the viewers as she makes an appearance along with Rahul Ramakrishna to introduce her upcoming film on Zee5 called Net. Singer Revanth, Saketh, Samrat Reddy, Hariteja, Rahul etc., will make their presence felt.

The celebration will also include performances by real couples like Anusha – Pratap, Prajwal – Bhavika among others. Additionally, Samrat Reddy along with Saketh, Meghana and Hariteja will reveal their love stories to the ardent fans of the channel. The highlight of the show is when the men of the house will be cooking for their beloved followed by a family dinner.

Tune-in to watch ‘Swamy Vari Sambaralu Thaggede Le’ on 12th September at 6:00 PM, only on Zee Telugu