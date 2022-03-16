Zee Telugu Celebrates Colorful Shades of Holi with Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga

Hyderabad: - Get set to be drenched in a rainbow of colors as Zee Telugu, one of the leading channels in Telugu speaking states, amps up its festive quotient with ‘Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga’ to entertain its audience on the occasion of Holi. With an aim to add exuberance and keep the audience enthralled and entertained, the programme promises to bring alive the vibe of Holi. The show is set to telecast on 20th March, at 6 PM only on Zee Telugu. In this special lighthearted & fun show, ardent fans can view a tug of war between weekday entertainers (Fiction shows) and weekend entertainers (Non-Fiction shows).

The 180-minute multi-entertainment show will witness power-packed performances that will entertain the audience from the comfort of their homes. The show will feature the beautiful Krithi Shetty as a special guest. Adding to the galore, the show is hosted by the multitalented anchor Pradeep Machiraju. For the viewers, the icing on the cake would be to watch Pradeep’s love proposal to Krithi in the Tulu language followed by a romantic candlelight dinner on a ship.

Taking the entertainment quotient, a notch higher, the show will also witness weekday entertainers led by Akul Balaji filled with acts of Sri Satya – Amardeep, Anusha – Prathap, Chandu – Ashika, Nagarjuna & Aishwarya, Nikhil – Kavya, Pavan – Yukta, Siddharth – Nisha, Nirupam – Manjula, among others. On the other side, weekend entertainers led by Sreemukhi will showcase dazzling performances of Super Queen participants, along with Saddam, and his team who will roast the serial actors with a fun skit and 50 mashup songs by 13th and 14th season contestants of SRGMP.

Do not forget to tune-in to the celebration of colors on 20th March, 2022 at 6 PM only on Zee Telugu!