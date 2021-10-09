Zee Tamil's Two Prime Time Shows End

Zee Tamil is well known for its progressive fiction shows that transcend all expectations of viewers entertainment with its engaging and compelling stories. While exploring different themes of life in its fiction shows, Zee Tamil has specifically gained a huge follower count for its prime time shows ‘Sathya’ and ‘Oru Oorula Oru Rajakumari’. As every good thing comes to an end to give way to new beginnings, these magnum opus shows of Zee Tamil are all set to bid their fans a farewell.

The popular and well received ‘Sathya’ has been focusing on the life of Sathya, a tomboy who fall in love with a businessman, Prabhu. The show has been appreciated for its stellar cast, the chemistry between the lead - Ayesha and Vishnu and their rapport with each other. The other prime time superhit ‘Oru Oorula Oru Rajakumari’ is an empowering story of a village girl Rasathi, who works hard to build a successful career despite being body shamed and ridiculed.

While the channel is set to bid farewell to these two shows, Zee Tamil is also paving path to the launch of a new set of stories that are sure to keep viewers engrossed and entertained.

Tune into Zee Tamil to know the climax of these shows and the final journey’s of your favourite characters