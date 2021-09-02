Zee Tamil’s Game Show Master D Blaster Launches on September 5

Chennai: Movies Vs. Television! The silent debate between the big and small screen has been going on since time memorial. While people seek entertainment on the big screen, the small screen provides a never-ending, compulsively binge-able experience. Focusing on this concept and marrying the small and big screens together, Zee Tamil announces the launch of a new game show ‘Master D Blaster’. Set to go on-air on Sunday, 5th September at 1:30pm, the viewers will witness an exciting, nail-biting experience as participants on the show answer cinema-related questions.

While this weekly 1-hour show will have multiple segments catering to entertainment aficionados, balancing the celebrity quotient, industry names like Sastika Rajendran, Danny, Sha Ra, Madhumita, Thangadurai and Black Pandi will attend the premiere episode. Hosted by the extremely talented RJ Ananthi, and Sembaruthi fame VJ Kathir, Master D Blaster will see different sets of contestants battle it out every week.

Following this grand launch, Zee Tamil will also air the Indian Television Premiere of ‘Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya’ on 5th September at 2.30 PM. The comedy thriller starring Naveen Polishetty and Shruthi Sharma in the lead roles follows the life of Athreya, a Nellore based detective, who lands in trouble when he finds a dead body found on the railway track. While Athreya untangles the murder mysteries and what follows the remainder of the film, the humorous moments and intriguing plotline makes it a must-watch.

Stay tuned to Zee Tamil and the OTT platform Zee5 for continuous entertainment!