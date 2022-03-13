Zee Tamil's Debate Show Tamizha Tamizha Back in a New Avatar

Zee Tamil has always aimed at providing its viewers with entertaining and aspirational content. Among the channel’s multifold gripping reality shows, Tamizha Tamizha has always been the channel’s asset for its intellectually stimulating content. Now, Zee Tamil is all set to surprise viewers by bringing back Tamil Nadu’s favourite debate show - Tamizha Tamizha in a refreshingly new avatar from 13th March, and it will air every Sunday at 12:00 Noon.

The thought-provoking show will see popular director and orator - Karu Pazhaniappan as the host once again. However, this time around he will be seen moderating intriguing debates on currently trending topics, which will enlighten and entertain the viewers. The much-appreciated program will also have an upgraded look with a refreshingly new setup. The healthy debates will also be concluded with a meaningful conclusion, which will give viewers a new perspective and keep them engaged as they tune in to a never-seen-before version of Tamizha Tamizha.