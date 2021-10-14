Zee Tamil Special Shows On Ayudha Puja

Surrounding the joy and celebrations of Ayudha Pooja. With a wide selection of shows, across all genres, Zee Tamil has announced its festive line-up throughout 14th and 15th October.

At 7 am, watch ‘Olimayamaana Edhirkalam’ a 1.5-hour informative special featuring Harikesanallur Venkatraman, who will explain the reasons Ayudha Pooja is celebrated.

This will be followed by ‘Stars Golu’ at 8.30 am, where viewers can partake in the festivities by watching their favorite film stars arranging Golu and celebrating Navratri in their homes.

Up next is ‘Special Pattimandram’ moderated by Suki Sivam at 9am, where renowned Tamil scholars Praveen Sultana, Shanthamani, Dr.Sundara Avudaiappan, K.Saravanan, Suchitra and Mohana Sundaram participate as speakers.

A fun prank show ‘Plan Panni Pannuvom’ awaits viewers at 10.30am where trained pranksters, deliver a rib-tickling performance by pranking the Zee Tamil celebrities.

The World Television Premiere of ‘Kaadan’ at will air at 11.30am, starring Rana Daggubatti, Vishnu Vishal and Shriya Pilgaonkar in the lead. The story follows the life of a man who tries to save the forest from being converted into a luxurious township.

At 3pm, nine leading pairs from Zee Tamil shows will compete to win ‘The most romantic on-screen pair’ title on ‘Romeo Juliet’. Hosted by RJ Anandhi and RJ Vijay, the show witness the on-air engagement of the most loved couple Shabana and Aryan.

At 6pm will be the World Television Premiere of ‘Oru Pakka Kathai’ starring Kalidas Jayaram and Megha Akash. The story revolves around the young couple Saravanan and Meera who are engaged when suddenly, Meera gets pregnant. The families’ reactions and their journey form the remainder of the movie.

After a power packed Ayudha Pooja, kick start your Vijayadasami celebrations on Friday, 15th October with ‘Olimayamane Edhirkalam’ at 7am with Harikesanallur Venkatraman will be seen explaining the reasons behind celebrating Vijayadhasami special.

At 8.30am gear up for a ‘Guru Shishya’ special show where singers, dancers, choreographers, and musicians will be seen taking a walk down memory lane with their gurus and ultimately seek their blessings.

The new age ‘Special Pattimandram’ moderated by renowned tamil orator & public speaker Nanjil Sampath will air at 9am with remarkable entertainers like Vigneshkanth, Mirchi Vijay, Mirchi Shaw, RJ Ashwini, RJ Toshila and RJ Shivasankari participate as speakers

The ‘All-in-All Apprentice’ anchored by Aadhavan, the comedy show will air at 10.30am, and feature comedians working as assistants to Ganesh, Sanjana Singh, Nalini,and Santhoshi battle it out to win over the ‘All-in-All Apprentice’ title.

At 11.30am sit back and enjoy the World Television Premiere of ‘Kamali from Nadukkaveri’ starring Kayal Anandhi and Prathap Pothen in lead roles. The movie is an inspirational story of a village girl who dreams of becoming an IIT Madras student.

Last but not the least for the festive line-up is ‘Mersal’ at 2.30pm starring Thalapathy Vijay, Nithya menon and SJ Surya in pivotal roles.

Don’t miss the entertainment galore on Zee Tamil starting from 14th October