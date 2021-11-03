Zee Tamil’s Sembaruthi Nava Devigalin Sangamam to Feature Celebrities as Nine Ammans

Being the trailblazer among the Tamil general entertainment channels, Zee Tamil has always believed in celebrating female supremacy. This November as the channel gears up for Diwali, Zee Tamil presents a fresh take on ‘good over evil’. Considered to be one of the iconic & fan loved show in tamil television, Sembaruthi will see Nava Devis (9 Ammans) coming to Parvathi’s aid twice every week to help her overcome the challenges and safeguard her mother-in-law Akilandeshwari starting from Friday, 5th November, 9PM onwards.

Nine Celebrities from Zee Tamil will play a crucial role in the upcoming episodes of Sembaruthi. From Pudhu Pudhu Arthangal’s Devayani and VJ Parvathy, Endrendrum Punnagai’s Anjana, Thirumathi Hitler’s Keerthana Podhuval, Yaaradi Nee Mohini’s Nakshatra, Sathya- S2’s Ayesha, Anbe Sivam’s Raksha Hola, Needhane Endhan Ponvasandham’s Darshana to last but not the least Rajamagal’s Iraa - an exhilarating surprise awaits fans this festive season. Each will not only don a new avatar but also be seen contributing greatly to Sembaruthi’s plot.

With the channel’s month-long programming special, Zee Tamil has yet again proved to be a pioneer in the industry and has once again raised the bar of entertainment. From fan favorite artists to an intriguing storyline, the upcoming episodes are sure to keep the audience asking for more such rare and unique moments.

