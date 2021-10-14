Zee Tamil’s Anbe Sivam Tells Viewers to Stay Open to Life Opportunities

Zee Tamil has always focused on proving an all-around entertainment to their viewers. With an international format, magnum opus reality show ‘Survivor’, gripping fiction shows like Ninaithale Inikkum, Gokulathil Seethai, Pudhu Pudhu Arthangal, Sathya, Sembaruthi and Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham, the channel gears up to announce an all-new offering to enthrall its audiences with ‘Anbe Sivam’. Following the emotional journeys of two individuals who yearn for meaningful relationships, Anbe Sivam will air on Zee Tamil from 18th October at 8 PM every Monday to Saturday.

Narrating the stories of Anbu Selvi, an extremely talented and successful fashion designer, and Nalla Sivam a righteous man, and a lawyer with high moral values, who are living through the stigma of being divorcees in their own lives. Anbu Selvi manages her work-life extremely well in addition to also balancing the responsibility of her family that comprises of her two children Kalai & Bharati played by Master Ansica & Master Hadeed, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law. Meanwhile, Nalla Sivam is a father of twin daughters Oviya & Iniya played by Sreekha, are separated so each could live with a parent. However, Oviya who stays with their mother detests her father’s sight because of her mother’s one-sided perspective. This family drama show portrays the journey of two individuals’ long-lost need for companionship and is unable to see the world with rose-colored glasses, skeptical of each prospect every time.

The vivacious Raksha Holla plays the female lead and is extremely popular for her charm and brilliant performances. Nalla Sivam is portrayed by Vikram Shri who has played multiple important roles in the past

Excited to be playing the role of Nalla Sivam while also expressing his eagerness to entertain the Tamil audience, Vikram Shri says “Nalla Sivam is an interesting character who is constantly caught between his desires and responsibilities. The character is very relatable, and viewers will eventually start noticing the multiple layers to the character. I am extremely excited to be playing the lead role and I hope that my fans will enjoy watching this new primetime show on Zee Tamil.”

Adding further, Raksha Holla who will be seen playing the central character of Anbu Selvi says, “Bringing Anbu Selvi alive is not as easy as it looks as she portrays that she is strong and composed on the outside but, she is deeply broken. To play a mother, wife, entrepreneur, and daughter at the same time, and fulfil all her responsibilities is truly a challenge but I am looking forward to giving this character my best shot. I am extremely happy to be a part of such a distinct storyline that is sure to entertain and at the same time enlighten the viewers.”

Speaking on the launch of the show, Mr. Siju Prabhakaran, EVP and South Cluster Head, ZEEL, said, “Since inception, Zee Tamil has been the channel that not only entertains the audience but also brings forward stories that we believe will have a lasting impact. Be it Ninaithalae Inikkum that spoke about the coming-of-age story of a passionate girl who goes on to becoming an entrepreneur to Anbe Sivam. The story beautifully brings forward a reason to look forward to new beginnings every step of the way. We hope our story connects with every viewer one way or another and gives them a chance to relook upon their relationships.”

Watch ‘Anbe Sivam’ every Monday to Saturday starting on 18th October at 8 pm only on Zee Tamil!