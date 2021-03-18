Zee Tamil Latest Fiction Show Pudhu Pudhu Arthangal

Chennai: Leading Tamil General Entertainment Channel (GEC) – Zee Tamil is known for showcasing thought-provoking and compelling narratives which have gone on to become notable television classics in recent years. Furthering its brand tagline of ‘Manadhaal Inaivom, Maatrathai Varaverppom’, the channel is set to launch yet another major prime-time show - Pudhu Pudhu Arthangal on Monday, 22nd March at 8:30 PM. The show will be aired between Monday - Saturday only on Zee Tamil and Zee Tamil HD. Audiences can also watch the show in leisure on Zee5.

Pudhu Pudhu Arthangal is a light-hearted modern-day family drama depicting the heart-warming relationship between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. The show follows the life of Lakshmi, whose life revolves around the well-being of her son and father-in-law, for which she often compromises on her own needs. The story evolves as Lakshmi’s progressive daughter-in-law empowers her on a journey towards finding love and happiness and overcome the obstacles thrown by society and the rest of her family

The noteworthy cast includes Devyani, Abhishek Shankar, VJ Parvathi, Niyaz, and Dindigul I. Leoni, who are set to define new limits to entertainment like never-seen-before. The show also marks the reunion of Devyani and Abhishek – the hit pair from the iconic daily-soap 'Kolangal' who essay the roles of Lakshmi and Hari Krishnan, respectively. In their new avatar, they are prepared to enthral audiences once again after having ruled Tamil television screens for 6 years.

Speaking on the new launch, Mr. Siju Prabhakaran, EVP and South Cluster Head said, “With our growing commitment towards satiating the entertainment needs of our diverse set of viewers, we at Zee Tamil are focused on presenting unique content with compelling narratives inspired by the society around us. Pudhu Pudhu Arthangal is a carefully crafted tale aimed at entertaining viewers while making them understand and relate with the challenges society throws at women and how they overcome them with grace”.

Watch ‘Pudhu Pudhu Arthangal’ every Monday to Saturday starting 22nd March 2021 at 8:30 PM only on Zee Tamil and Zee Tamil HD!

