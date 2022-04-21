20th April, Chennai: Ever since its inception, Zee Tamil has always aimed at providing its viewers with entertaining and relatable content. With a lot of focus on driving up the entertainment quotient, the channel has introduced quite a few intriguing fiction shows as well as impressive non-fiction properties in 2022. To add more joy and laughter to all your lives and help you unwind after a stressful week, the channel has launched a rib-tickling non-fiction offering - Joker Poker, which airs every Sunday at 2 pm.

The fun-filled show not only has some fun skits but some entertaining games as well. Each week 4 celebrity guests are put into two comic teams, who go head-to-head in four challenging rounds and compete for mega prize money. From putting the guests inside a money-blowing-machine to betting on comedians for performing rib-tickling skits, to playing the hilarious game where one has to identify what is inside the box, the show is enthralling its viewers. Hosted by the popular and witty VJ Pappu and actress Swastika, Joker Poker is truly a one-stop solution for all your family’s entertainment needs.

To have a hearty laugh with your family, tune in to Joker Poker every Sunday at 2 pm, only on Zee Tamil