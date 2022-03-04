Zee Tamil brings Back Mega Thirumana Vaibhavam

Chennai: Zee Tamil kickstarted 2022 with a gamut of special programs and new launches to entertain its beloved audience. It is all set to dazzle one and all as it airs Mega Thirumana Vaibhavam this March. The two-hour special marriage sequences will be a weekly program that will bring alive the nostalgic marriage traditions through your favourite fiction shows. Airing every Sunday at 2 pm on Zee Tamil, Mega Thirumana Vaibhavam will start from 6th March.

The first episode begins with Nalla Sivam and Kavitha from Anbe Sivam successfully overcoming their fears and social stigmas about remarriage. They will be seen conquering multiple obstacles to tie the knot on a propitious time for the sake of their children’s happiness. The couple takes the path in a belief that it will be a beautiful beginning of a forever journey.

If the first wedding sequence will surprise you, wait till you see the unthinkable twist in Rajini on 13th March. During the second enthralling episode of Mega Thirumana Vaibhavam, Rajini will be seen sacrificing the love of her life for the sake of her family’s happiness. How Rajini lets her own sister marry her love interest and how she puts her foot down in the challenging situation will inspire viewers and sure to keep them at the edge of the seats

But that’s not all! The lead jodis of Peranbu and Vidya No 1 will also be seen tying the knots in dazzling wedding sequences on 20th March and 27th March respectively. All in all, during this wedding season, we will see a lot of love, laughter, and drama across all the top fiction shows through Mega Thirumana Vaibhavam, airing every Sunday at 2 PM only on Zee Tamil.

Tune into Zee Tamil every Sunday at 2 pm to witness all the intriguing wedding sequences of ‘Mega Thirumana Vaibhavam’ starting from 6th March onwards