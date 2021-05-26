Zee Mahasambhrama Weekend: Dance Karnataka Dance, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Comedy Khiladigalu

Zee Kannada has marked its stand by presenting power-packed entertaining programs in all genres to its ardent viewers. The captivating dance performances from Dance Karnataka Dance, spell-binding musical nights from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa sets, and fun-fueled laughter riot from Comedy Khiladigalu have made an impact on the audience’s hearts by providing utmost entertainment. With freshly brewed content being presented every week, the channel has always prioritized the audience’s taste and thus has bagged the top position in the competition. Zee Kannada is now set to surprise the viewers in these tough times by blending all three hit shows to present an enthralling weekend with maximum entertainment. To lighten the mood and spirit of the viewers, the channel is coming up with Zee Mahasambrama to catch hold of the audience’s attention on the weekend.

The complete entertainer, Zee Mahasambrama will be telecasted on May 29th and 30th Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 PM, only on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD. To add a better flavor to the show, the brand new episodes of Mahasambrama will be hosted by the ever-energetic Anushree and Anand on the weekends. The show will comprise the finest delightful dance performances from Dance Karnataka Dance participants, the fun-filled skits from Comedy Khiladigalu Season 2 artists, and breathtaking musical performances from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestants. This weekend will unitedly create a Hungama of entertainment on Zee Kannada’s stage.

Catering to the audience’s expectations even during these unprecedented times, Zee Kannada continues to provide fresh content with complete entertainment for the audience to set back and relax this weekend by tuning into the channel. Zee Kannada has sustained the top position by its reality shows gaining the highest viewership for its content which suits the best of the audience’s needs and now the channel has geared up to provide ultimate entertainment to its avid viewers.

Witness maximum entertainment with Zee Mahasambrama on May 29th and 30th Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 PM respectively, only on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD.