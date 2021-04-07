Zee Kannada’s Naanu Sathya initiative for women gains huge traction

Today, women are breaking through not just glass ceilings of the corporate world, but are also taking charge in hitherto male-dominated professions. Highlighting the achievements of the numerous women who have been quietly, yet assertively, handling non-traditional jobs is Zee Kannada. The regional language GEC from the ZEEL stable has been bringing the stories of the remarkable women of Karnataka since Women’s Day this year as part of its ‘Naanu Sathya’ initiative.

Naanu Sathya’ is a real-life extension of Zee Kannada’s top rated and immensely popular fiction show, ‘Sathya’. ‘Sathya’ tells the story of a woman who overcomes a lot of challenges to achieve her dreams and bring about a change in the society.

Zee Kannada presented the short video on its Facebook page and YouTube channel, which went viral. The video featured Uma, a delivery girl working with Swiggy; Soumya, an auto driver from Mysore; and Sumalata, a petrol pump in- charge who takes care of vehicles that come in during the night shift.

Speaking about the entire initiative and success of ‘Sathya’, Shriram BR, Senior Brand Manager, Zee Kannada & Zee Picchar, said that Sathya’s story had touched a chord with the viewers of not just Karnataka, but Kerala and Tamil Nadu as well. “People really appreciated the strong push for gender equality made in ‘Sathya’, and hence we decided to come up with short videos highlighting the real-life Sathyas amongst us, who are valiantly fighting their battles and winning against all odds on a daily basis. We at Zee Kannada decided to highlight their stories through our initiative – ‘Naanu Sathya’ (‘I am the truth’). Naanu Sathya is a very unique concept and a campaign which features inspiring women.”

Continuing with its efforts to bring the inspiring stories of working women in India, Zee Kannada has released a second video as part of its Naanu Sathya initiative, which narrates the stories of Sowmya, Sumalatha and Rukmini, all working as petrol pump attendants.