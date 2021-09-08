Youtube Star Shanmukh Jaswanth Remuneration For Bigg Boss 5 Telugu

For those hooked to YouTube, the name Shanmukh Jaswanthis well noted as this Telugu YouTuber, actor, and dance choreographer gained fame for his role as "Shannu" in the YouTube series- The Software Developer and other videos. As of July 2021, Shanmukh garnered 3.9 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and has gained a lot of craze with the web series. With over 80 million views per ten episodes on YouTube, his craze skyrocketed and so have his following numbers on social media.

Though the makers of Bigg Boss were approaching him for the past three seasons, it is rumored that this time he accepted the offer from Bigg Boss 5 purely because of monetary considerations.

The news now is about how much remuneration is being given to each of the current 19 contestants. However, compared to the rest of the house, this YouTube star seems to be paid the highest remuneration.

Rumours floating the rounds are that Shanmukh earns about Rs 2-2.5 lakhs per week keeping in mind his craze on social media which is more than anyone else.

Shanmukh, who entered the house as the tenth contestant in Bigg Boss Season 5, seems to be a bit shy when compared to the rest of the contestants. Though he is known for his funny videos it appears that he is not able to display the same energy in the house much to his fans’ dismay.

In the previous episode, Shannu states that, "I have never been among such people, I can go out and make videos but I can't stand the pressure here."

But we are sure that the lure of the monetary compensation is enough to keep him in the show for the coming days and the initial shyness would soon fade away and his wit would emerge and we would end up saying “Entraa Idi”…

