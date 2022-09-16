Worst TRPs Ratings For Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Launch Episode

The new season of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 was launched on September 4, 2022. Akkineni Nagarjuna has been hosting the show like the previous years.

The new season saw 21 contestants enter the house. The show's TRPs rating of the pilot episode is out. According to reports, Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 got just 8.86 TRPs rating on its launch date.

This is said to be the worst rating for any Telugu reality show, particularly Bigg Boss. The first season was hosted by Jr NTR and the TRP rating of the episode was said to be about 16.18 points.

Natural star Nani was the second host of Bigg Boss Telugu, the launch episode of the show got 15.05. Akkineni Nagarjuna continues to host Bigg Boss Telugu since season 3, the TRPs ratings of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 was 17.9, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 was 18.5, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 was 15.70 and Bigg Boss Telugu 6 has dropped to 8.86. The launch of Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 has seemingly received the worst and lowest TRP ratings.

Talking about the show, the show organizers are gearing up for the first round of elimination in the house two weeks after its launch. The first week saw no elimination. Tamannaah is all set to make a guest appearance on Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Don't miss it.

Also Read: BBT6 Overaction Candidate After Doll Task

