World TV Day: Disney Star Launches Khushiyon Ke Peeche Campaign

Mumbai: On the occasion of World Television Day, Disney Star Network unveiled a new campaign #KhushiyonKePeeche to honour the Cable and DTH operators in India. The campaign showcases the persistent efforts of the operators in ensuring a seamless TV viewing experience for consumers and the immense value they add to a TV household across the country. #KhushiyonKePeeche is an extension of the #DisneyStarKaNaman campaign that Disney Star Network has launched in the past to glorify the role of Cable and DTH operators in India.

As a tribute, the campaign presents the Cable Operators synonymous with “Caring and Outstanding Saathi” and the DTH operators as the people who open the “Door to Happiness”. The film portrays the operators as the true source of joy working behind the scenes by bringing entertainment closer to every TV home in a country where television is the staple source of entertainment.

“Every day the Cable and DTH affiliates ensure that there is no disruption in content delivery to millions of TV households across the nation; they truly are the backbone of the distribution system. Their endeavour to go out of the way to ensure uninterrupted services to the consumers with an enhanced TV viewing experience is truly commendable,” said Gurjeev Singh Kapoor, Head – Distribution and International, India, Disney Star. “We at Disney Star Network can reach our audiences from every corner of the nation thanks to the persistent spirit of the 900+ Cable and DTH affiliates we work with. We take pride in having forged strong relations with each of them over the last three decades which helps us work together as one team with the common goal to deliver high-quality entertainment to our TV viewers. This campaign is a token of our appreciation to recognise their relentless efforts in ensuring continuous services across the nation.”

The brand film revolves around the life of a Cable and DTH operator assuring an uninterrupted viewing experience for the viewers. It begins with a cable operator getting on his bike to start the day and a DTH operator adjusting the antenna at a residence. As they continue to do their jobs throughout the day, they witness different emotions at different locations. They come across a child enjoying cartoons on TV with her father, a family watching an emotional drama together and the enthusiasm of a group of friends while watching a cricket match. The film concludes with Disney Star Network’s leading celebrities thanking every Cable and DTH operator emphasising "Aap hain toh hum hain."

The campaign will be aired across the Disney Star Network Network on GEC, Movies, Sports, and Regional channels on the 20th, 21st and 22nd of November in Hindi and seven regional languages (Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Tamil and Telugu).