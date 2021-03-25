World Theatre Day: List of Must Watch Plays

Zee Theatre celebrates World Theatre Day with specially curated teleplays across their partner DTH services. So, sit back and enjoy this World Theatre Day from the comfort of your home with these celebrated plays now on your screen.

An Overview of the offerings

1. Sir Sir Sarla

Makrand Deshpande's much-loved classic, Sir Sir Sarla is the story of Professor Palekar and his student Sarla – the pretty, innocent young girl who seems to be enamoured by her mentor – and Phanidhar who shares a love-hate relationship with the professor. The play explores the bond between the students and their professor, which faces many ebbs and flows. Secrets are revealed, accusations are thrown, and the three lives remain interwoven for many years to come. The teleplay stars Makarand Deshpande , Aahana Kumra, Sanjay Dadhich and Anjum Sharma.

Tune in to Tatasky Theatre on 26th March at 2 PM & 8 PM

2. Ladies Sangeet

Radha is to wed her beau Siddharth at her ancestral home in the hinterlands while her enthusiastic family members and their wedding planner are trying to make the wedding resemble the ones in Bollywood! The play uses wit, humour, music and drama to bring out extremely relevant challenges faced by families and individuals, especially against the backdrop of a big, fat wedding. Written by Purva Naresh, the play stars Joy Sengupta, Nidhi Singh, Siddhant Karnick, Loveleen Mishra, Harsh Khurana, Sarika Singh, Monica Gupta, Niranjan Iyengar, Mallika Singh and Nivedita Bhargava.

Tune in to Tatasky Theatre on 27th March at 2 PM & 8 PM

3. Piya Behrupiya

An adaptation of Shakespeare’s rib-tickling comedy ‘Twelfth Night’, this teleplay is set to the foot-tapping, folk fusion music and tells the story of unrequited love – Duke Orsino’s for Olivia, Olivia’s for Cesario and Cesario’s, who is in fact Viola in a man’s disguise, for the Duke. Directed by Atul Kumar, the plays stars Geetanjali Kulkarni, Amitosh Nagpal, Sagar Deshmukh, Mansi Multani, Mantra Mugdh, Gagan Riar, Neha Saraf, Trupti Khamkar and Saurabh Nayar.

Tune in to Dish TV & D2H Rangmanch Active on 27th March at 2 PM

4. Typecaste

This adaptation of Vijay Tendulkar’s Marathi play, ‘Pahije Jatiche’ revolves around the aspirations and struggles of protagonist Mahipat Babruvahan who is the first from his caste and village to complete his MA degree. Being fired from his current job after expecting a raise, he takes up a new job as a professor where his patience is put to the test by his students and his love interest. The teleplay stars Shreyas Talpade, Atul Mathur, Aaditi Pohankar and Utkarsh Mazumdar.

Tune in to Dish TV & D2H Rangmanch Active on 27th March at 6 PM.



5. Baaki Itihaas

Revisit legendary playwright Badal Sirkar's timeless drama that explores the history of mankind, riots, wars, death, destruction, exploitation and molestation. Through the story of 40-year old Sitanath’s suicide, Sharad and Vasanthi force the audience to introspect and analyse their own self-centred and monotonous lives. The play is directed by Nikhil Mahajan and stars Anjum Sharma, Zakir Hussain and Amruta Khanvilkar.

Tune in to Airtel Spotlight on 27th March at 2 PM & 6 PM.