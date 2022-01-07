World Television Premiere of Thalaivi on Zee Tamil

Chennai: After enthralling its audience with an exciting line-up of shows on 1st January, Zee Tamil is all set to continue its Entertainment Fiesta as it presents the World Television Premiere of ‘Thalaivi’ on 9th January at 3.30 pm. The superhit movie brings the journey of a ‘Super Star Heroine’ to Thalaivii and was one of the most celebrated films of 2021, beautifully portraying the life of the actor turned politician Jaya.

The remarkable story of the Jaya has been brought to life by talented actress Kangana Ranaut in Thalaivi, who portrays the life of this strong-willed woman who rose to power in a man’s world by overcoming numerous hard plights that only one can imagine. It showcases her relationship with the legendary MJR- the titular character name of M.G Ramachandran played by Aravind Swamy. The critically acclaimed movie also speaks about the controversies in her life, the dramatic political confrontations and her relationship with former chief minister M. G. Ramachandran . Though Thalaivi was a woman who did not fear to explore any avenue in life, the intricate details of her life will surely keep the audience at the edge of their seats.

Apart from top actors like Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swamy, the film has an impeccable cast that includes Samuthirakani who plays the role of R.M Veerappan- who was a movie producer, screenwriter & a two-time MLA. He shared a close bond with MGR and was instrumental in MGR switching from movies to politics. Madhoo as V.V Janaki, wife of MGR and Nassar as M. Karunanidhi.

Witness the incredible journey of Thalaivi only on Zee Tamil on 9th January at 3.30 pm