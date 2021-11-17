World Television Premiere of the Super-Hit Telugu Film Raja Raja Chora on Zee Telugu

Over the past few years, Zee Telugu has managed to set new benchmarks in the Telugu Television Industry by presenting some remarkable and unique stories. The channel has been showcasing unique fiction tales as well as blockbuster movies that keep viewers constantly engaged. Promising some more top-notch entertainment, Zee Telugu is all set to present the World Television Premiere of ‘Raja Raja Chora’ on Sunday 21st November at 6 PM.

Introducing its realistic yet quirky characters, Raja Raja Chora is written and directed by debutante Hasith Goli. The movie follows the story of Bhaskar (Sree Vishnu), who works in a photocopy shop is married to Vidya (Sunaina), who is studying law and looking after their school-going kid. Despite being a married man, we see Bhaskar having an affair with Sanjana (Megha Akash), who is working as a saleswoman and has lied to her family about the simple job. The film shifts gears when Bhaskar crosses paths with a police officer William Reddy (Ravi Babu) who is also Sanjana’s maternal uncle. William is a crooked cop and to safeguard his job he targets Bhaskar as his scapegoat. The hurdles Bhaskar is going to face due to William forms the crux of the story.

While Vivek Sagar’s music will also entertain the viewers, Veda Raman Sankaran’s cinematography will perfectly set the mood and keep the audience hooked.

To watch the engaging story of ‘Raja Raja Chora’ from the comfort of your homes, tune in to Zee Telegu on 21st November at 6 PM