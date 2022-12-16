World Television Premiere of Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga on Zee Telugu

Hyderabad: Zee Telugu is set to launch a new show – Rajeshwari Vilas Coffee Club, that is sure to tug on your heartstrings. The story revolves around Rajeshwari, the titular character played by Likitha Murthy, a homely girl who loves her family and is happy with the little things in life. In fact, even though she runs a popular restaurant, she doesn’t look forward to profits, rather, she wants to feed everyone wholeheartedly.

Aakash Byramudi essays the role of Rudra, the male protagonist of the show who is also in the hospitality business. However, he leads with his brain rather than his heart and is more focused on the aesthetical and financial aspects of the business. He’s cold towards most of his relationships, except for his mother to whom he owes everything!

Despite his clinical approach, Rajeshwari’s restaurant seems to be doing better than Rudra’s posh hotel and this becomes a bone of contention between the two. What follows will surely surprise one and all. Will the two opposite personalities battle each other or will sparks fly? While their business brings them together, it will be interesting to watch how Rudra turns out to be her archnemesis.

The latest promos of the show have created a lot of hype and look ready to deliver on expectations. Watch this engaging narrative unfold against the backdrop of the iconic Charminar in Hyderabad from 19th December, every Monday to Saturday at 2 pm, only on Zee Telugu.

Even before this entertaining show goes on air, Zee Telugu viewers are in for a treat with the world television premiere of Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga, starring Panja Vaisshnav Tej as Rishi and Ketika Sharma as Radha. The movie revolves around two childhood friends who grew up disliking each other because of their egos; But ten years later, fate brings them together and releases the emotional floodgates of their repressed emotions. It will be interesting to watch how Rishi and Radha have to reunite for their families. The movie premieres on 18th December at 6 pm, only on Zee Telugu.

Gear up for Zee Telugu’s festive bonanza with the World Television Premiere of Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga on 18th December at 6 pm and the new daily soap - Rajeshwari Vilas Coffee Club from 19th December, every Monday to Saturday at 2 pm