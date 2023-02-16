World Television Premiere of Nithin’s Macharla Niyojakavargam on Zee Telugu

Hyderabad: Over the years, Zee Telugu has emerged as the perfect entertainment destination for viewers across Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. The channel has ensured that it takes everyone’s entertainment needs into account and presents special episodes of its fiction and non-fiction shows as well as popular world television premieres week after week. This Sunday, 19th February, the audience is in for a surprise once again as Zee Telugu airs an entertaining line up - Ladies & Gentlemen and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Championship as well as the World Television Premiere of Nithin’s popular movie - Macharla Niyojakavargam.

Starting its entertainment bonanza at 12 pm on 19th February, Zee Telugu will present a special episode Ladies & Gentlemen, which will see a few guests couples taking on some fun-filled challenges and tasks to win an extravagant prize. The enticing episode will begin with host Pradeep Machiraju welcoming the guests with some funny introduction, while on the other hand, the guest couples - Gokul and Deepthi, Anjana and Rajeev, and Munna and Harshala - will walk onto the stage while complaining about each other in a hilarious manner. Though the conversation will leave everyone in splits, it will be the games that will surely win everyone’s hearts.

At 6 pm, Zee Telugu will air the World Television Premiere of Macharla Niyojakavargam, an action-packed drama that will keep everyone on the edge of their seats. Showcasing the story of an IAS officer’s battle against a political leader, the movie will present some intriguing twists and turns as well as wonderful performances by Nithin, Krithi Shetty, Catherine Tresa and Vennela Kishore. Directed by M.S.Rajashekar Reddy, Macharla Niyojakavargam is sure to make everyone’s Sunday evening epic!

And last but not the least, the most successful and popular reality show on Zee Telugu, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Championship will telecast a special episode this Sunday at 9 pm. Though the show and its contestants have won everyone’s hearts through the raw talent on the platform, this contestant challenge special episode will be memorable, and previous season’s judge Singer Smitha will be seen as a chief guest. Telugu television’s favourite host, Pradeep Machiraju will also be seen livening up everyone’s mood by making an entry to the stage to the song Master Coming, while all Mentors & Voice trainers will be seen following his footsteps by dancing along with him. However, Smitha’s special entry into the show and funny conversation with Ananth will entertaineveryone during this maha musical episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Championship!

With lots of fun and entertainment in store for one and all, don’t miss this epic entertainment bonanza on Zee Telugu this Sunday, 19th February, starting from 12 pm!