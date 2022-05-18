World Television Premiere of Mammootty’s The Priest on Zee Tamil

Chennai: As a part of the Summer Bonanza of premiering 7 epic movies across 7 Sundays, Zee Tamil presented its viewers with a few intriguing tales over the last three weekends, keeping them entertained and hooked to their TV screens.

The channel is now all set to enthrall its audience once again as it premieres the World Television Premiere of the exciting, edge-of-the-seat thriller - The Priest on 22nd May at 6.30 pm.

The Priest will take movie buffs on a thrilling journey as a priest and police officer try to solve a set of mysterious suicides. However, what they discover will surely leave viewers shocked! The supernatural horror mystery, which stars Mammootty and Manju Warrior in lead roles, is filled with unexpected twists and turns and will leave you thoroughly entertained.

So, what are you waiting for? Enjoy the World Television Premiere of The Priest at 6.30 pm, only on Zee Tamil