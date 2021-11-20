Winner Prediction Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5

The countdown has started for the biggest event on the Telugu small screen. Yes, we all are waiting for the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu on Star Maa. The final episode of the popular Telugu TV reality show will be aired on December 18. The possible contenders for the top five finalists in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 are Ravi, Sunny, Shanmukh, Sreerama Chandra, and Siri.

Who will win Bigg Boss Telugu 5 has become the hottest question being asked on social media. While Bigg Boss viewers are expecting VJ Sunny or Sreerama Chandra to win the show. Will they become the winner or not is yet to be seen. Bigg Boss is very unpredictable and anything can happen anytime.

Talking about tonight's episode, Anee Master and RJ Kajal are in the danger zone among the nominated contestants. Reports are doing the rounds that Anee Master could get eliminated from the Telugu Bigg Boss house this weekend. Let's see if this happens.