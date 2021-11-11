Is Winner Fixed For Bigg Boss Telugu 5?

Akkineni Nagarjuna's TV reality show Bigg Boss Telugu is turning out to be most entertaining for the viewers. Bigg Boss has been assigning routine tasks to the contestants and a few of them are playing a smart game to impress the viewers.

Recently, Bigg Boss gave Anchor Ravi a secret task to steal money from other housemates. Ravi is doing it perfectly without letting anyone get a doubt. The other contestants also delivered a worthy performance in the house. It has been more than two montha that the show went on air. It has become hard to predict who will be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

The buzz on social media doing the rounds is that the Bigg Boss show organizers may have already decided the winner of the season. Hang on, guys, we are not saying this or assuming anything. If you look at the performance of Shanmukh Jaswanth and his voting percentage, there's a huge difference. Other contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 like VJ Sunny, Sreerama Chandra are giving better performance when compared to Shanmukh Jaswanth.

Now, the talk outside is that at the end of the show, the show makers are likely to give the winner's title to Shanmukh Jaswanth. They say that as Shannu is garnering more votes than any other contestant, Star Maa should declare Shanmukh as the winner of the show, as he seems to have cemented his place in the Bigg Boss house.

Going by what's happening, it won't be a surprise if Shannu walks away with this season's winner's trophy, say Bigg Boss Telugu 5 viewers. However, we all know that the real winner of the show will be decided on the finale say based on the public voting. Let's wait to see if the netizens' prediction will turn true.

What do you think, guys? Let us know in the comments section.