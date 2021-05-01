Wind Up Kannada Bigg Boss, Say BBK Viewers After Colors Kannada Says No Sudeep This Weekend Too

There is a piece of bad news for all Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 viewers. Yes, you people are going to miss Kichcha Sudeep for this weekend's episode too. It is officially confirmed by the Colors Kannada channel yesterday night. " In the wake of the current hardship situation, there is no weekend arbitration filming to be held with Kichcha Sudeep tomorrow. Thus, even this week, Big Boss weekend episodes will not feature Kichcha Sudeep," Tweeted by Colors Kannada.

Check Out The Tweet:

Earlier Kichcha Sudeep took his Twitter space and said he is recovered and looking forward to hosting a weekend episode of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. According to the source, Channel has canceled the weekend with Sudeep because of lockdown and they did not get permission from the Karnataka government.

Netizens are disappointed and trolling Colors Kannada and Banijayasia to wind up the show and send all the housemates to their home. Adding they say it is useless to run a show leaving the contestant directionless and mentorless. Colors Kannada is dropping its TRP ratings and netizens are bored of watching the show without Kichcha Sudeep.