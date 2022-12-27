Will Yash's Connect Help Deepika Das Win Bigg Boss Again?

Kannada actor Yash doesn't need any introduction. He happens to be one of the biggest bankable stars in Sandalwood.

Yash was last seen in KGF 2, which turned out to be a huge money spinner at the box office. If you are wondering why Yash's name is being mentioned in the context of Bigg Boss Kannada 9 contestant Deepika Das, read on. She is the maternal cousin of KGF actor Yash.

It is the second time that Deepika Das has been participating in Kannada Bigg Boss. She participated in Bigg Boss Kannada season 7, and was the third runner-up.

Now, Deepika Das' fans are rooting for her. The show viewers are also predicting that the makers could announce her as the winner of the show.

Will Yash's connection really help Deepika Das to win Bigg Boss Kannada 9? Well, the audience voting will decide the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 9. Let's wait and watch who will clinch the trophy of Bigg Boss Kannada 9.