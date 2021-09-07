Will This Wild Card Entry In Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Break The Ice Between Contestants

The fifth season of Bigg Boss has started at a rather slow pace. The first episode of season 5 is being dubbed as boring on social media and this was after the Star Maa promo of Bigg Boss screamed that the show was making a comeback to beat boredom. But we all know that it does take time for the show to gain momentum.

The show organizers seem to be planning some twists for the audience and the contestants with Wild Card entries.

After witnessing some high voltage drama last night of Bigg Boss house, the showrunners are said to be considering the option of bringing in new contestants to the house on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi. The festival is round the corner, the show makers seem to be one step ahead with full preparations to enthrall the viewers. This is an attempt to woo the audience as well as break the ice between contestants.

If reports are to be believed, Anchor Varshini is likely to make a wild card entry into the Telugu Bigg Boss house in Season 5. Although, this news not officially confirmed, a leading star from the popular reality show Jabardasth is set to make a wild card entry into the BB house. It remains to be seen which celebrity is going to make a special appearance on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi.

While we are in the process of getting this news confirmed, you my dear readers, keep an eye on Sakshi Post for all the updates.

Talking about tonight's episode, Anchor Ravi is going to dress up like woman as part of the task. It is going to be a secret task. On the other hand, Bigg Boss is going to take the luggage of Vishwa. What Bigg Boss is going to do with Vishwa's luggage and Will Anchor Ravi's pass in secret task is yet to wait and watch.