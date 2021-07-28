Will Vaishnavi Gowda Win Ticket to Grand Finale With Secret Task?

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss has become the talk of the town. Some of the popular contestants are like Divya Uruduga, Aravind KP, Manju Pavagada, Divya Suresh and Vaishnavi will never miss out to be in the headlines since the show started. Only one week is left for the grand finale episode.

The preparations for the grand finale are going in full swing. Latest we hear is Bigg Boss seems to have given some secret task to Vaishnavi Gowda.

The makers are trying to push her in all possible ways. It is being speculated that if Vaishnavi passes in a secret task, there's a chance for her to win a ticket to the finale.

If she does the job right, then she will win a ticket to finale officially to Bigg Boss Kannada 8. Still, it's not clear yet from the show makers' end. We have to wait and see in tonight's episode whether Bigg Boss is really assigning a secret task to him or not.