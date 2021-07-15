Will Vaishnavi Be Eliminated In Mid Week Eviction?

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 second innings has managed to attract huge veiwership, thanks to all that is happenings inside the house. There is a buzz going around that BBK makers are extending the dates of the show. By having such one elimination per week, the show runners Colors Kannada, is indirectly hinting that they may likely push the date of the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Grand finale by a few more weeks. In the last two weeks since the second innings begun, just two contestants have beent evicted from the BBK house. The question is if the show is planned for 28 days, then there should be only just the top 5 contestants in the final week. But that isn't happening. There are 10 more contestants left in the Bigg Boss house which is leading the viewers to think that there will be double elimination or mid-week elimination this week and next week.

There is also a rumour right from the first week of the second innings that Colors Kannada is planning for mid-week elimination. According to BBK live viewers, Vaishnavi, Prashanth, Priyanka, Shubha will be nominated this week. So if these contestants get nominated, Priyanka T and Shubha P have more chances of getting eliminated in double or mid-week elimination. However, there is also a buzz which suggests that Vaishnavi is likely to get evicted in a shocking elimination. However, we seriously think it's a rumour because like we have been saying from day 1, Vaishnavi will enter the top 5 and perhaps even clinch that winner's trophy. But like they say, in Bigg Boss nothing is predictable. BBK viewers are both confused and excited about eliminations this week.

Let's see what happens in the episode tonight. Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates.