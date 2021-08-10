Will This Top Jabardasth Actor Follow Mukku Avinash Route To Enter Bigg Boss Telugu 5?

Jabardasth is one of the popular reality shows in Telugu states. The show will be aired every Wednesday and Thursday on ETV. The show has a lion's share of fan following in states, whoever participates in the show be it anchor, judges or comedians. They will earn name and earn with the show.

Some of them even grow heights in their career with the show. Yes, Jabardasth's show is a turning point for many of the people who were and are still part of the show.

If you may recall, Mukku Avinash who was stepped into Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 as a wild card entry. He wasn't managed to be in the finalists, as he got the least votes from the audience. Mukku Avinash got the highest-paid among all the contestants of season 4. Mukku Avinash also terminated the agreement of Jabardasth, paid some big bucks to participate in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Have you heard this? Sudigali Sudheer is likely to appear in Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.

The latest news doing the rounds if Sudigali Sudheer decided to join in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Will he also follow the route of Mukku Avinash as he paid some big bucks to Jabardasth show makers to cancel his termination as well as to participate in Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. Will it also happen with Sudigali Sudheer or not is yet to wait and watch.

The showrunners are offering him a fancy remuneration but whether Sudigali Sudheer is ready to accept it or not hasn't yet been confirmed from his end. An official confirmation regarding the same news is awaited.

