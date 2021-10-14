Will This Top Contestant Walk Out of Bigg Boss Telugu 5?

Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most talked about TV reality shows right now. Even the most trivial fight in the BB house makes news. Actually viewers want to know every single instance that takes place inside the Bigg Boss house.

No wonder it's called a reality show. A few languages even stream uncensored live show which garners a lot of views. So anything that happens in the house makes news that make people talk about it the next day.

The show runners, Star Maa, have released a latest promo from tonight's episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 where contestants like Siri, RJ Kajal, Ravi, and Lobo were seen fighting in the house over a task. It is known that anchor Lobo is the most entertaining as well as the loudest contestant in the house among male contestants.

He seems to have lost his temper and seen lashing out at RJ Kajal. If you recall, last time, Nagarjuna advised Lobo to keep a check on his temper in the house. Nagarjuna also asked him not to scream in the house. Depsite repeated warnings from the Bigg Boss host, it appears Lobo is unable to control his anger over the housemates. If Nagarjuna grills Lobo for the same mistake even this weekend, there is a high chance that Lobo might lose it and walk out of the house.

The buzz on social media suggests that Lobo might excuse himself citing house rules. Will Lobo really walk out of the Bigg Boss house? What do you think?

Disclaimer: This story is based on gossip and twitter talk by Bigg Boss viewers.