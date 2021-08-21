Will This Top Anchor Break Telugu Bigg Boss Jinx in Season 5?

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu will be airing from Septemer 5, 2021. Only a few days are left for the show to get launched. So far, there's no official list of confirmed contestants who will be part of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.

The show runners are yet to reveal this. However, we know for a fact that Telugu Anchor Ravi is one of the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. He is all set to enter the Telugu Bigg Boss house in Season 5. He is expected to move in quarantine from next week onwards.

If you have been regularly watching Telugu Bigg Boss since Season 1, then you must know that popular celebrities who entered as contestants have never won a trophy. Take the case of Sreemukhi and Geetha Madhuri who participated in Bigg Boss Telugu. Both of them were hugely popular even before entering the Bigg Boss house, ended up as a runner-up.

Sreemukhi is a popular anchor, while Geetha Madhuri is a popular singer in the film industry.

Yet the two celebrities failed to garner enough votes from Bigg Boss viewers making them settle for the second place. Now, another hugely popular and familiar name from the Telugu small screen, anchor Ravi is gearing up to enter Bigg Boss Telugu season 5? Will he be able to break the Bigg Boss jinx and win the trophy? Let's wait and watch.