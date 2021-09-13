Will This Top Actress As Surprise Guest On Bigg Boss Telugu 5?

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is ruling the TRP charts, thanks to the performance of the contestants in the house. Talking about one contestant who's yet to start his game in the house. If you are wondering who is it, we are talking about Shanmukh Jaswanth of Software Developer web series fame.

Shanmukh Jaswanth seems to be missing his girlfriend Deepthi Sunaina, who was also a contestant. She was a participant in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2. In a recent episode, Nagarjuna asked who's Shanmukh's girlfriend. He openly said Deepthi Sunaina without batting an eyelid. On earlier occasions too, there were speculations about their relationship. But, Shanmukh Jaswanth had neither confirmed nor denied.

Now, if Nag asked Shanmukh about Deepthi, we are wondering if he has any plans to bring in Deepthi Sunaina as a surprise guest to the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house just to cheer up Shanmukh Jaswanth, who's hardly doing anything in the Bigg Boss house. If the makers plan Sunaina's visit to the Bigg Boss Telugu house, the episode

would surely add some masala to the show. There's also a chance for the show's TRPs to soar.

It is a general practice for Bigg Boss makers in any language to bring in family members or loved ones of contestants to help them cheer up. So we are wondering if Star Maa has the same plan for Shanmukh. This is because, show observers say that the makers are disappointed with Shanmukh's performance as he is one of the highest paid contestants in the Bigg Boss house. They want to get their money worth and getting Sunaina on the show could be one of their strategies.

Let's see what happens.