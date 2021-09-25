Will These Two Top BB Contestants Jinx Career With Bigg Boss Telugu?

It wouldn't be wrong if we said that Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is yet gain momentum. The makers are unleashing new promos from the show every day and are also revealing highlights of the episode in the promo itself.

The show TRPs are yet to see an increase. We know that two popular celebrities from Bigg Boss Telugu 5—Anchor Ravi and Shanmukh Jaswanth are the strongest contestants in the house. The two have earned their own fan following through their craft.

Now, the latest we hear is that, BB viewers are predicting that Shanmukh and Anchor Ravi are likely to lose their fan base or see a slump in their career after the show. Shanmukh and Ravi are playing a double game in the house. A section of the audience say on social media that their true colors are being revealed in the house.

Honestly, Bigg Boss is testing them to show their other side. The contestants are trying to give their best in the game to win the show. We have to wait and see whether Shanmukh or Ravi will grab any movie offers after the show. This has happened with former Bigg Boss contestants. Several celebrities who entered the BB house hoping to revive their sagging career or make a career, did not get many offers post entry into the show.

