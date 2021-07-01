Will Sudeep Roast Aravind, Prashanth, Chakravarthy And Nidhi?

The day is not far off for Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep to arrive on the Bigg Boss sets to perform his duties as a host of BBK8. Just a day left for Sudeep to be back in the house and share his evaluation of the contestants' performance in the house over the last five days. Sudeep is expected to give his assessment of each contestant's performance in the glass house. If you have been following the show regularly, then you must have seen the behaviour of contestants towards their peers. The big thing that happened on Kannada Bigg Boss this season that has triggered a lot of debate and invited flak on social media is the war of words betweeb Nidhi and Aravind KP. The two were just one step away from getting into an ugly spat.

Both Aravind and Nidhi lost their cool and crossed all limits inside the Bigg Boss house. Nidhi is being accused by BBK viewers of tarnishing Aravind's KP image on national television. On the other hand, Aravind KP too was no less. Netizens have branded him rude too. Although Kichcha Sudeep remained mum on Chakravarthy's comment on Manju and Divya, he will most likely not turn deaf ears to the views being aired by BBK viewers who have asked him to give Kannada Bigg Boss contestants an earful over their behaviour.

Kannada Bigg Boss host Kichcha Sudeep is expected to give contestants a dressing down on their behaviour and unparliamentary language used in the past week. On the other hand, Chakravarthy and Prashanth are also expected to be reprimanded for spreading a lot of negativity in the house. Aravind, Nidhi, Chakravarthy and Prashanth are going to get a lecture from Sudeep for their mistakes in the house. It remains to be seen who will win praises from Sudeep this weekend. Any guesses?