Will Sudeep Announces KP Aravind Winner Of Kannada Bigg Boss 8?

Kichcha Sudeep has been grabbing the headlines for more reasons than one. If you are thinking, he is making the headlines for his movies, then you are mistaken because Sudeep is now in the news for his TV reality Bigg Boss.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 will be suspended following a directive from the government over pandemic situation in Karnataka.

As per the latest buzz, Kichcha Sudeep, who's the host of Bigg Boss Kannada is all set to arrive at the Bigg Boss house in Bidadi before curtains come down on the show.

There's a lot of speculation over whether there will be a winner this season or not. The buzz on social media suggests that Colors Kannada is planning something to cheer up the audience, who are upset over the show getting canceled in the midst of everything. Ever since, BBK viewers got to know that Bigg Boss Kannada 8 will end without a winner. Bigg Boss viewers have been asking Sudeep and Colors Kannada to declare Aravind KP as the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. Rumors are doing the rounds that Colors Kannada is planning a special episode for the contestants and to appease the viewers. But what they have planned is yet to be known.

It is being speculated that Sudeep is likely to announce KP Aravind as the winner of the season so as to make the viewers happy.

However, the makers may not given him the cash prize as other contestants might argue with the show makers for being partial towards him. We don't know how far this news contains the truth but it has become a hot topic on discussion on social media where it is being widely circulated. Aravind fans would be happy if Sudeep announces their favorite contestant as the winner even without any rewards.

Will Sudeep do that? If he does declare the winner and the runner-up for this season, will they be given the promised cash prize too? Share your views in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates from the Kannada Bigg Boss house.