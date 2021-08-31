Will Star Maa Use Monal Strategy For Anchor Ravi, Shanmukh Jaswanth In Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Deets Inside

There's no denying the fact that Star Maa is one of the leading entertainment channels in Telugu. All the serials on Star Maa— right from Karthika Deepam to Devatha are topping the charts for a while.

Now, Star Maa is coming up with another popular reality show which is also their most watched shows from the time it started. Are you ready for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5? The show has been hitting the headlines ever since the makers released the logo of the new season. Now, just five days are left for viewers to witness the real fun and Hungama in Bigg Boss Telugu house. If sources are to be believed, Bigg Boss Telugu makers may use Monal's strategy even for Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants. If you recall, Monal Gajjar was eliminated in the pre-finale episode, she was able to survive in the house for more than two months though she didn't perform any tasks. This is because, as per social media buzz, Monal is said to have signed an agreement with the channel to stay in the house for 80 days.

Now, Bigg Boss makers are likely to using the same strategy for Anchor Ravi and Shanmukh Jaswanth of Software Developer series fame, who are appearing in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. No doubt, their entry is confirmed in Bigg Boss Telugu. Rumors are flying thick and fast in telly circles that Anchor Ravi and Shanmukh Jaswanth too have signed up a deal with the Bigg Boss makers to stay in the house for not more than 80 days.

If there is any truth to these agreement rumours of 80 days, then what's the point of them participating in the show? We don't know how far this news contains the truth but it has become a hot debate on social media among the show viewers. An official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment.

However, since we have already spoken to several Bigg Boss contestants in the past, we know for a fact that there's no such thing as agreement and Bigg Boss is not a scripted show. A lot depends on how long a contestant can survive in the house which is largely determined by his / her equation with other contestants in the house.

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 will start premiering on September 5 at 6 PM. Several celebrities are expected to grace the event.