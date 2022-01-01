Deepthi Sunaina and Shanmukh Jaswanth have ended their relationship. Deepthi Sunaina in an Instagram post announced that she and Shannu are going to part ways. We all know that Deepthi and Shanmukh enjoy an incredible fan following and they share a good rapport with each other. What are the reasons for their breakup are yet to be known.

But, netizens are predicting that Shannu's closeness with Siri in the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is the main reason for their breakup. We have seen Shannu and Siri hugging each other in the house. Once, Siri gets emotional and locks herself in the bathroom. She banged her head to the wall and then Siri hugs Shannu and cries. Many contestants who have come out of the house in the Bigg Boss Buzz said that Siri and Shannu are not just friends but they have emotionally connected to each other. However, after coming out of the house, Siri and Shannu said that they are good friends and not more than that.

Now, some of the rumours are doing the rounds that Srihan and Siri are also going to put a full stop to their relationship. Will Srihan follow Deepthi Sunaina's breakup strategy is the question that is doing all the rounds on social media. Let us not decode much but wait and see what is going to happen.

Also Read: Deepthi Sunaina Shanmukh Breakup: Lovely Pics Of Shannu, Deepu