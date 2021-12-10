Will Siri Elimination be Deciding Factor For Shanmukh in Bigg Boss Telugu 5?

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants Shanmukh and Siri often manage to be in the headlines. The duo always has tom and jerry fights in the house. Last night, Shanmukh was having a conversation with Siri asking her, what would happen to him if she were to get eliminated this week. Siri seems to be confident about her game and assures him that she won't get evicted from the house so early.

If one were to go by unofficial voting polls, Siri, Kajal and Maanas are in the danger zone right now. Reports are doing the rounds Siri might face the axe this weekend as she is hurting the viewers with her behavior in the house. Viewers also say that she is spoiling Shannu's game. If Siri gets eliminated, there's a chance for Shanmukh to be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu. On the other hand, Shanmukh can give stiff competition to his competitor Sunny as his focus will turn towards the trophy from Siri.

If RJ Kajal and Maanas are saved, Sunny fans would be voting for them, there will be votes split between Sunny, Kajal and Maanas. When it comes to Shanmukh, Siri fans and Shannu fans will be voting for him like they did before. Siri will make sure to get maximum votes for Shannu if she gets evicted. So, it's a win win situation for Shanmukh. Even if Siri gets eliminated, it would help him win Bigg Boss Telugu. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments.