Will Siri Break The Jinx in Bigg Boss Telugu 5?

Five Bigg Boss Telugu contestants have entered into the finale week with lots of excitement and memories. As RJ Kajal was eliminated on Sunday, only one female contestant Siri remained, and she now stands the chance of winning the Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 title.

Yes, you heard it right. Siri can break the jinx in Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 by becoming the first female winner in the history of Bigg Boss Telugu. It is known that till date, no female contestant has won the title in any of the seasons.

Bigg Boss viewers appreciated Siri after she became the third finalist saying she had gone through a lot to reach the finale week. Siri has been a fighter right from early weeks of the show.

Siri, who had been nominated for eviction 12 times, never lost hope and continued her journey in the house. Siri has been very energetic from Day 1 and never disappointed the audience with her performance, which makes her fans think that she should be given the title of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5.

Apart from all these reasons, Siri has given her best in every task. She is probably the only player in the house who competed equally with the male contestants in the house. Do you think Siri could win the hearts of the Bigg Boss audience and become the winner? Comment below and let us know.