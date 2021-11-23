Will Shanmukh Be The First Confirmed Finalist For Bigg Boss Telugu 5?

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth has emerged as one of the strongest contestants in the house. Shanmukh is one of the well-known faces in the house.

Bigg Boss viewers have been predicting since the show went on air that Shanmukh would win the show. There’s no clue who’s going to win Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

It looks like Shanmukh is all set to reach the grand finale round. Yes, what you read is right. Shanmukh Jaswanth is all set to become the new captain for this week in the house.

Shanmukh will be the last captain for this week. We are damn sure Shanmukh is not going to get evicted next week. As he is the captain, he also escapes elimination for the next two weeks. Likewise, Shanmukh is the first finalist as expected for the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 grand finale.