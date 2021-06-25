Will Sambargi, Chandrachud Learn From Their Past Mistakes?

With its promos, the TV reality show Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 second innings has captured the attention of BBK viewers. Bigg Boss Kannada viewers are eager to learn what the second innings have in store for the contestants following their re-entry into the house. This is the first time in the history of Bigg Boss that a channel has restarted a show after its suspension for whatever reasons. In fact, in other languages, the show was cancelled altogether without a winner.

It is known that Bigg Boss Kannada contestants have entered the glass house with a game strategy in mind after watching their mistakes in the previous episodes when they sat at home during the past month or so following the lockdown.

But Prashanth Sambargi and Chakravarthi Chadrachud are the only contestants who don't seem to have changed their game strategy. They are the only contestants in the glass house who are known to lose their temper at the drop of a hats. In the first innings of BBK8, netizens named Prashanth S and Chandrachud as gossip kings. Prashanth S had gained attention and sympathy after all the housemates targeted him in the first innings.

A few viewers were of the view that Chandrachud is the one who always provokes Prashanth S. Let's wait and watch what Prashanth S and Chandrachud are planning in the second innings. Will they learn from their past mistakes or repeat?