Will Samantha Guest Host Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Like Last Time?

Akkineni Nagarjuna is not only a versatile actor but also a great TV host, thanks to his stint in the reality show Bigg Boss. It would not be an exaggeration to say that Nag is one of the reasons for the massive success of Telugu Bigg Boss. He has been hosting the show since Season 3. It is worth mentioning here that there is no better Tollywood celebrity host than King Nagarjuna for the Telugu TV reality show.

However, in the previous season, Nag's bahu Samantha Akkineni appeared as the guest host on the occasion of Dasara. Samantha took Nagarjuna's place for just one episode much to the delight of Telugu Bigg Boss contestants. The Tollywood King was out of the city due for the shoot of Wild Dog and his actress daughter-in-law was more than happy to get into his shoes for one episode. Samantha rocked the Bigg Boss Telugu stage in the absence of Nagarjuna. The audience really liked her hosting skills. A section audience said that while Nag ruled BB house like a king, Sam did it like a queen.

Now, with news of a brand new season of Bigg Boss Telugu starting soon, viewers are eager to know whether Samantha will be a guest host for this season too for a day. We know that Akkineni Nagarjuna is busy with the shoot of Bangarraju, a sequel to his previous blockbuster hit, Soggade Chinni Nayana. Even though he has a hectic schedule, he may have allotted bulk dates to Star Maa to shoot weekend episodes of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu. On the other hand, Samantha is a busy bee now with a lot on her plant. She has been engaged in the shooting of her upcoming film with Gunasekhar titled Shakuntala in which Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha is playing a prince.

But as we all know, Bigg Boss show runs for a minimum of 100 days—which is 3 long months, so anything could happen. Let's see how it goes. Stay tuned guys.

