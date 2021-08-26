Will RJ Kajal's BB Entry Disturb TRPs of Star Maa Serials, Especially Janaki Kalaganaledu?

The most popular Telugu reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu is all set for its pilot episode of season 5 on Star Maa. The upcoming season will be of more fun and unique tasks. The most charming host Akkineni Nagarjuna will be continuing to host the Bigg Boss 5 Telugu.

The final list of the contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is yet to be released as the names will be finalised after they undergo the COVID test following the completion of their quarantine period. However, celebrity names like Anchor Ravi, Anchor Lobo, VJ Sunny, Artist Priya, RJ Kajal, Siri Hanumanth, Maanas, Lahari Shari, Sarayu Suman are among others who are said to be confirmed contestants to enter the Bigg Boss House in Season 5.

As per the latest buzz, it is reported that RJ Kajal is confirmed to take part in the show. This is because Kajal discontinued her dubbing for a few Star Maa daily soaps’ lead characters. Presently Kajal is giving her voice to Janaki Kalaganaledu, Neevalle Neevalle, Bangaru Panjaram serials.

Industry sources said that Kajal’s entry to the Bigg Boss House will show an impact on TRPs of these serials, especially Janaki Kalaganaledu. Reports claim that after Kajal leaves for Bigg Boss, another dubbing artist Priyanka will be giving her voice for Janaki’s role. However, the makers of Janaki Kalaganaledu are worried as the change in her voice will drag down their TRPs.

We, as viewers cannot judge anything before watching the serial to know whose voice is apt for Janaki’s role. However, we have to wait till the show makers release the episodes of Janaki Kalaganaledu to listen to a new voice in replacement of Kajal.