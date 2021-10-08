Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is inching close to completing the fifth week and it is also time for the fifth contestant to leave the house this weekend.

Sunny, Lobo, Priya, Jaswanth, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Hamida, Vishwa, Maanas, and Ravi have been nominated for this week's elimination. Hamida and Vishwa are in the danger zone as per unofficial polls. If you are curious to know which Mirchi actress is on Bigg Boss Telugu 5, read on.

Senior Artist Priya has featured in several movies and she also played a key role in the Prabhas starrer 'Mirchi'. The film saw massive success at the box office.

It appears Priya could be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. If you take a look at previous seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu, you would have noticed that senior contestants won't survive for long in the house.

On the other hand, Priya also became captain of the house after overtaking all the youngsters in the house. On the other side, Nagarjuna and Bigg Boss makers have been repeatedly saving Priya from elimination.

Taking all these into consideration, there's a chance for Priya to be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. It remains to be seen whether Priya will be able to beat popular youngsters Anchor Ravi and Shanmukh who are in the race to clinch the title.

Also Read: Natraj Master Predicts Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Winner: Deets Inside

Also Read: BBT5: Will Shanmukh Jaswanth Be Able To Match Bigg Boss Winner Abhijeet